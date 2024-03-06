Create New Account
Made It All
Abbot Tryphon
Thus says the LORD,

“Heaven is My throne and the earth is My footstool.

Where then is a house you could build for Me?

And where is a place that I may rest?


“For My hand made all these things,

Thus all these things came into being,” declares the LORD.

“But to this one I will look,

To him who is humble and contrite of spirit, and who trembles at My word.”


Isaiah 66:1-2


For more Abbot Tryphon content, and the All-Merciful Savior Monastery, please visit the following websites:

https://abbottryphon.com/made-it-all/

https://store.vashonmonks.com/

Keywords
bibleheavenearthscripturehumility

