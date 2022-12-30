⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1300, December 30, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (30 December 2022)

◽️ On 29 December, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a massive attack, using high-precision long-range air- and sea-based armament, at the military control framework, and the power facilities that ensured operating of Ukrainian defence industry.





◽️ The goal of the attack has been reached, all the assigned targets have been neutralised.





◽️ The attack has resulted in stopping the production and maintenance of military hardware and ordnance, as well as in terminating the redeployment of reserve forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from western regions of Ukraine.





◽️ The disruption of rail traffic, the foreign-manufactured armament delivered for the AFU is blocked in the rear areas.





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, artillery attack has resulted in the neutralisation of the manpower and hardware of the units from 14th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU near Petropavlovka, and 92nd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU near Kruglyakovka (Kharkov region).





◻️ Up to 60 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, and 2 pickups have been eliminated.





💥 In Krasniy Liman direction, the attacks launched by Russian aviation and artillery at the manpower and hardware of 110th Territorial Defence Brigade near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) has resulted in the elimination of over 40 Ukrainian personnel, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, and 5 motor vehicles.





💥 In Donetsk direction, successful offensive operation of Russian forces has resulted in the neutralisation of the units from 25th Airborne Brigade of the AFU near Krasnaya Gora, and 60th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU near Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◻️ The enemy has lost up to 50 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armoured personnel carriers, and 4 pickups in the abovementioned direction.





💥 In South Donetsk direction, the attacks, launched by Army Aviation and artillery at the concentration of the units from 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU near Novomikhaylovka, as well as from 108th Territorial Defence Brigade near Prechistovka, have resulted in the elimination of over 70 Ukrainian personnel, 5 armoured fighting vehicles, and 6 motor vehicles.

Part 2 (read Part 1 (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/5608))





💥 Missile Troops and Artillery of the groups of forces have neutralised 73 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, as well as manpower and hardware at 86 areas.





◻️ 1 radar of Ukrainian S-300 air defence missile system has been destroyed near Lebedin (Sumy region).





◻️ 2 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radars have been detected and destroyed near Vesyoloye and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).





◻️ Moreover, within the counterbattery warfare, 2 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems have been destroyed near Berestovoye and Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◻️ 1 fighting vehicle of Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers have been destroyed near Lozovaya (Kharkov region) and Malinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





✈️💥 Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 MiG-29 of Ukrainian Air Force near Novoyelizavetovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◻️ 2 Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopters have been shot down near Druzhkovka and Yablonovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 6 fighting unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including 3 Strizh jet-propelled UAVs.





◻️ In addition, 8 Ukrainian UAVs have been shot down near Kakhovka, Genichesk (Kherson region), Kremennaya and Oborotnovka (Lugansk People's Republic), as well as 1 Bayraktar TB-2 UAV near Ochakov (Nikolayev region).





◻️ 8 rocket-propelled projectiles, launched by HIMARS and Uragan MLRS, have been destroyed near Mospino, Novoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Svistunovka, Pervomaysk and Troitskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





◻️ 1 U.S.-manufactured HARM anti-radiation missile has been intercepted near Gorlovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





📊 In total, 355 airplanes and 196 helicopters, 2,756 unmanned aerial vehicles, 399 air defence missile systems, 7,313 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 954 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,746 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,827 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.