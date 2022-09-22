Something Ain't Right EP53

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In this episode thenewprisonernumbersix and John Henry get a J6 Update from TNP Contributor Gary McBride and get a Breakdown on The Vegas Shooting from TNP Contributor Chris Graves. Other Stories include: It Was All About The Money, Political Science And Warfare, Beware of TikTok Ops, Digital Cryptids, and much more.