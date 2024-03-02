Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
George Galloway Sky News Friday 1 March 2024 (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1931 Subscribers
80 views
Published Yesterday

Mirrored from YouTube channel Workers Party of Britain at:-

https://youtu.be/Zn_rf16pcqk?si=HbzZBitD302L8wTZ
2 Mar 2024  #WorkersPartyGB #GeorgeGalloway #RochdaleGeorge Galloway Sky News Friday 1 March 2024
George Galloway with a master-class interview with Sam Coates of Sky News at #WorkersPartyGB #GeorgeGalloway #Rochdale HQ after the hysterical rant from Rishi Sunak outside number 10 Downing Street last night.
Up there with the infamous interviews with Anna Botting of #SkyNews in 2006, and Martine Croxall of the BBC during the #BatleyandSpen by-election of 2021.
With subtitles.
Enjoy!
#SunakOut #StarmerOut #WorkersPartyGB #FYPTranscript available on YouTube page

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictiongeorge gallowayrishi sunakthefgaza fights for freedomrochdale

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket