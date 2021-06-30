© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who's Right, CNN or the Academy?
Follow
1
Share
Report
60 views • June 30, 2021
Subscribe on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/amrenaissance/
CNN draws a straight line from white advocacy to genocide, but European academics know better. They understand why whites don't want to give their countries away to foreigners, and why they must have a voice in politics. As Jared Taylor of American Renaissance notes, American elites keep trying to suppress the truth — but it's too late.
First posted to YouTube on July 5, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
CNN draws a straight line from white advocacy to genocide, but European academics know better. They understand why whites don't want to give their countries away to foreigners, and why they must have a voice in politics. As Jared Taylor of American Renaissance notes, American elites keep trying to suppress the truth — but it's too late.
First posted to YouTube on July 5, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.