Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Is the Japanese diet plant based like the "Blue zones" say it is? Inside a Japanese supermarket.
channel image
DC Learning to Live
16 Subscribers
91 views
Published 18 hours ago

Blue zones


https://www.bluezones.com/explorations/okinawa-japan/

LONG-TERM SOY CONSUMPTION MAKES MONKEYS AGGRESSIVE LONERS: SHOCKING STUDY WITH POSSIBLE HUMAN IMPLICATIONS, 2023


https://herculeanstrength.com/soy-consumption-monkeys-aggressive-loners/

Dr. Kaayla Daniel- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MTe7uq7x_bc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIqIN1hzjp8


Man boobs https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yyR5lqXlaL4

Food lies- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1WgmIBmqMko


Increasing consumption of ultra-processed foods and likely impact on human health: evidence from Brazil https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/public-health-nutrition/article/increasing-consumption-of-ultraprocessed-foods-and-likely-impact-on-human-health-evidence-from-brazil/C36BB4F83B90629DA15CB0A3CBEBF6FA


JAPANESE RESEARCHERS TURN MALE CATFISH FEMALE WITH SOY COMPOUNDS IN SHOCKING 2023 FINDING https://herculeanstrength.com/japan-male-catfish-female-with-soy/


WHAT ARE XENOESTROGENS? AND WHY YOU SHOULD AVOID THEM


https://herculeanstrength.com/what-are-xenoestrogens/ An unusual case of gynecomastia associated with soy product consumption


https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18558591/



WHAT ARE PHYTOESTROGENS AND WHY ARE THEY IMPORTANT TO KNOW, 2023?


https://herculeanstrength.com/what-are-phytoestrogens-and-why-are-they-important-to-know-2021/
THE BRAIN NEEDS ANIMAL FAT FOR BEST HEALTH,


https://herculeanstrength.com/the-brain-needs-animal-fat/

Keywords
healthcancermeatjapanself healingcarnivorediet

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket