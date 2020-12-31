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Bob Cheeley Presentation at Georgia State Senate Meeting on Election Fraud 12/30/2020
Matrix News
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141 views • December 31, 2020
Surveillance Footage Shows GA Poll Workers Counting Secret Suitcases Full of Ballots After Hours.
The woman in purple is Ruby Freeman. The woman with blonde braids is her daughter Shaye Freeman Moss.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u5ZP_HpBKos

What’s Up, Ruby?… BREAKING: Crooked Operative Filmed Pulling Out Suitcases of Ballots in Georgia IS IDENTIFIED
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/ruby-breaking-crooked-democrat-filmed-pulling-suitcases-ballots-georgia-identified/

BREAKING: CROOKED GEORGIA ELECTIONS SUPERVISER Filmed Pulling Out Suitcases of Ballots from Beneath Table IS IDENTIFIED — IT’S RUBY’S DAUGHTER!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-crooked-elections-superviser-filmed-pulling-suitcases-ballots-georgia-identified-rubys-daughter-video/

CONFIRMED: Supervisor Shaye Moss – Who “Yelled Out” for Georgia GOP Observers to Go Home – Is Same Woman Who Pulled the Suitcase Ballots Out from Underneath the Table When they Left
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/confirmed-supervisor-shaye-moss-yelled-georgia-gop-observers-go-home-woman-pulled-suitcase-ballots-underneath-table-left/

Georgia Election Official Ralph Jones, Sr. Announced on Nov. 3rd Evening that Counting would Stop at 11 PM — Then Led Team to Count Stashed ‘Suitcase” Ballots
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/now-audio-georgia-election-official-ralph-jones-sr-announced-nov-3rd-evening-counting-stop-11-pm-led-team-count-stashed-suitcase-ballots/

HUGE! WE CAUGHT THEM! Conspiracy Revealed — 3rd Suspect in GA “Suitcase Scandal” is Also the Same Man Who Spoke to Reporters on Water Main Break
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/huge-caught-criminal-conspiracy-revealed-3rd-suspect-ga-suitcase-scandal-also-man-spread-lies-water-main-broke-state-farm-center/

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Third Suspect from State Farm Center ‘Suitcase Scandal’ Identified as Ralph Jones, Sr. – Who Was in the News for Shady Deal with ATL Mayor Keisha Bottoms
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-exclusive-third-suspect-state-farm-center-suitcase-scandal-identified-ralph-jones-sr-news-shady-deal-atl-mayor-keisha-bottoms/

President Trump Tweets Gateway Pundit Video Showing Poll Workers Stuffing Ballots Into Tabulators Numerous Times on Election Night
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/president-trump-retweets-gateway-pundit-video-showing-poll-workers-stuffing-ballots-tabulators-numerous-times-election-night/
Keywords
electionfreeman2020fraudjonesgeorgiaralphballotsmossrubysrsuitcasesshaye
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