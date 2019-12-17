Digestive Issues - Dr. Robert Morse

In this video clip Dr. Robert Morse discusses digestive issues and how to attain healthy digestion.This video was created using the following videos:'Q&A 266 - Digestion, Radiation, Viruses, RA, Cellulitis, Eye Transplants.'Video link:'Q&A 283 - Glandulars, Gonorrhea, Chlamydia, Digestion Issues'Video link:'Questions & Answers 168'Video link:'Dr. Robert Morse - Q & A 87 Part 2'Video link:'Q&A 299 - Teeth, Polycystic Syndrome, Anxiety'Video link:'Q&A 307 - Herpes, Pancreatic Cancer, Baldness, Ovarian Cancer'Video link:'Questions & Answers 226 - Toxins, Digestion, GI Health, Kidney Regeneration.'Video link:'Q&A - 248 Damaged Cells, GI Tract, Loose Skin, Itchy Skin'Video link:'Questions & Answers 213 - Kidney Infections, Being Paralyzed, Mucus, Chronic Asthma.'Video link:'Questions & Answers 184'Video link:'Questions & Answers 11 Part 2'Video link:'Submitted Eye Pictures'Video link:Dr. Robert Morse, N.D., D.Sc., M.H., is the creator and founder of God's Herbs, Dr. Morse's Herbal Health Club, and the International School of Detoxification. He is degreed in Naturopathy, Naturopathic Medicine, Biochemisty, Iridology, Herbology, Nutrition and Fitness. He has lectured and taught in the Natural Health Sciences throughout the world for the past 30 years and has appeared on numerous television news programs and international documentaries where he has presented findings, case studies, and educated on detoxification and cellular regeneration.Dr. Morse holds a Doctorate of Science in Biochemistry from the Brantridge Forest School in Sussex, England and a Doctorate of Naturopathic Medicine from the Southern College of Naturopathic Medicine. He is a Master Herbalist with degrees from many institutes, a member of the American Naturopathic Medical Association, as well as being a Board Certified Naturopath by the Board of Examiners of the American Naturopathic Medical Certification and Accreditation Board. Dr. Morse is also an Honorary Member of Associacao Profissional dos Especialistas da Medicina Tradicional (Portugal). He was given an Honorary Degree from the Medical Association of Portugal for his professional work in Tissue Regeneration. He also holds certificates from Iridologists International and was awarded the "Certificate of Excellence" in Iridology, Nutrition, and Wholistic Healing, personally presented to him by the late Dr. Bernard Jensen.Dr. Morse’s website:Dr. Morse’s Herbal Health Club is free to join and gives you access to a large amount of free information, as well as the ability to order very high quality herbal formulas.You can also schedule a consultation with the clinic if you feel you need assistance with determining the best protocol for your particular health issues.Dr. Morse’s YouTube channel:To ask questions for Dr. Morse’s YouTube videos: