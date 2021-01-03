© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Gates says serious mistakes were made in US pandemic response
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
143 views • January 03, 2021
Bill Gates says "serious mistakes were made" in U.S. pandemic response
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Original source:
28m29s (full interview)
https://youtu.be/pF752acTijY
121,205 views•Jul 23, 2020
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Original source:
28m29s (full interview)
https://youtu.be/pF752acTijY
121,205 views•Jul 23, 2020
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.