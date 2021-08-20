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PSYOP… slow motion version
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487 views • August 20, 2021
Some people have questioned this plane being a balloon or not. This is a slow motion version and whether it’s a balloon or not doesn’t change the fact this is a PSYOP.
It’s not natural for people to run down the runway with a plane and they certainly didn’t hold onto the plane when it takes off.
These people certainly are not panicked, and where are the women? apparently men only get panicked!
Why was this shot in such low resolution?
It’s not natural for people to run down the runway with a plane and they certainly didn’t hold onto the plane when it takes off.
These people certainly are not panicked, and where are the women? apparently men only get panicked!
Why was this shot in such low resolution?
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