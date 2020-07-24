Scandal In St. Louis! Couple Face Felony Charges For Defending Their Home!

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A couple in St. Louis will face felony charges in their much-photographed defense of their home in a private, gated and locked community as BLM and other protesters broke through the gates and moved toward the couple's home. Justice...or an attack on property rights and the Second Amendment. Plus in today's Report: More threats to jail Covid-19 positive cases if they resist house arrest. Also - what happened on June 14th that led to the massive spike in "cases"?
Here's a link to the AAPS article mentioned in today's program:
https://krisheldmd.wordpress.com/2020/07/20/covid-19-stats-betray-the-facts-and-the-american-people/