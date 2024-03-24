Create New Account
Matt Baker on the Jason Bermas Show: AI. Elon Musk and D.A.R.P.A.
@JasonBermas has me on for maiden voyage of his new show on @tntradiolive He talked about artificial intelligence, Elon Musk, SpaceX spy satellites. The DARPA blackjack program and the fight for Humanity. Also special thanks to @mericanaf7 For creating my awesome one of a kind "We The Sequel" placard to represent my podcast and the resurgence of "We The People".

