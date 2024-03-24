Matt Baker on the Jason Bermas Show: AI. Elon Musk and D.A.R.P.A.

@JasonBermas has me on for maiden voyage of his new show on @tntradiolive He talked about artificial intelligence, Elon Musk, SpaceX spy satellites. The DARPA blackjack program and the fight for Humanity. Also special thanks to @mericanaf7 For creating my awesome one of a kind "We The Sequel" placard to represent my podcast and the resurgence of "We The People".
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.