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Experts Warn ISIS-K Planning to Exploit Refugee Wave to Continue Terror Attacks in Europe
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110 views • September 09, 2021
Experts are warning that ISIS-K is preparing to exploit the refugee wave created by the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan to infiltrate terrorists into the west in a repeat of what happened following the previous migrant surge in 2015. Read more here: https://summit.news/2021/09/07/experts-warn-isis-k-planning-to-exploit-refugee-wave-to-send-terrorists-to-the-west/
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6137f59113dba210bb5a2c42
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6137f59113dba210bb5a2c42
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