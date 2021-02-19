UPLOAD TI INTEL DROP. 19/2/21 G-POLA NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOUSE UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7228. IPOC COMPLAINT MISCONDUCT 556415

21/2/21 G-EZWU UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 7233.19/2/21 G-POLA? 21:2OHRS UNSAFE FLY MY HOME TERRORIST RATTLING MY WINDOWS, DISTURBING MY PEACE, CAA REP 7230.bitchute closed me downThis is a fine example of masonic air gang stalking paedophiles at worktorturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.NPAS BLASTING ME WITH MICROWAVES (UNITED STATES PATENT APPLICATION 20070139247 )appft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PG01&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.html&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1="20070139247".PGNR.&OS=DN%2F20070139247&RS=DN%2F20070139247⁣SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARSstopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdf5G AIR GANG STALKINGworldtruthvideos.org/watch/strange-planes-flying-illegally-low-over-homes-in-lake-wales_GysMpcxHEYghPMf.htmlMORE 5G AIR STALKINGworldtruthvideos.org/watch/100-proof-of-nhs-masonic-air-gang-stalking-footage-is-steady-when-needed_YjcjkXpkbMVIFzI.htmlSRINGRAY BLASTgoyimtv.tv/v/2529526299/Direct-energy-weapons-blast-20m-alt-prohibited-airspace--still-image-same-I do not live flight near flight path (I have moved home four times since becoming a TI my new home then becomes the next 'Flight Path') air gang stalkers appear like still image (in * upload and in url below) every day prohibited airspace, my home, isolated locations, over vehicles I'm travelling in , and nearly crashing into buses cars I have been in. They always appear when I arrive at and leave any location by plummeting down to ground level directly overhead usually very aggressively in hazardous manoeuvring. They have been doing this for 15 years .The air perps have been breaking aviation laws Ie Unsafe flying see CAA law. I have made nearly six thousand unsafe fly reports to the CAA and not one has ever been replied to. If the perps were at legal altitude I would not/hardly notice them!I have rang ATC they advised me to go to the police ie vast majority of the craft I reported have not been blipping on radar. ATC asked me if I had evidence of the craft nearly crashing into my home 5 times? (belonging to scenic air tours north east) I told them yes still images and video . ATC then told me I must go to the police. I did Police did not take me seriously even when I showed them craft with no ID time and date stamped with GPS prohibited airspace locations proof shown on my in camera RAW files.Problem is National Police air services have been the worst low fly breaching offenders Made at least 2000 low fly breach reports to the CAA, 1000 IPOC Misconduct reports , professional standards NP complaints and similar number of Freedom of information requests . Again not one reply from NPAS. However one letter appeared from professional standards it stated that the high command of Northumbria Police were responsible for helicopter deployments it stated that ALL the helicopter deployments were within their remit . Seven Police forces have been involved in my air harassment G-NEAU, G-POLA, G-POLB, G-CPAS, G-POLX, G-POLY AND G-CPAS.(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)torturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.NPAS BLASTING ME WITH MICROWAVESappft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PG01&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.html&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=%2220070139247%22.PGNR.&OS=DN%2F20070139247&RS=DN%2F20070139247NORTHUMBRIA POLICE COMPLICIT IN GENOCIDEDIRECT ENERGY WEAPONS BLASTSENT THIS TO THE IPOC TO FORWARD TO WINTON KEENAN NORTUMBRIA POLICE:Dear Northumbria Police,Please include at least the following information: - for the ID numberto uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time whythe helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed(e.g. Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc)Borough the helicopter was deployed toThe result (e.g. person located, evidence gathered etc)Yours,