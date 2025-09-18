As UK local government councils continue taking down the UK's national flags, patriots continue to put up multiple flags in their place. 🇬🇧

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As UK local government councils continue to waste taxpayer money taking down the UK's national flags in a bid to avoid offending anybody, patriots continue to put up multiple flags in their place. 🇬🇧
Source @Wide Awake Media - Official Channel
