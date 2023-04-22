Create New Account
Chemtrails & Debunking Fact-Checkers!
57 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published a day ago

🔗 @ClimateViewerhttps://connect.climateviewer.com/

🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES

Those long, thin clouds you see behind planes are contrails – not ‘chemtrails’

https://www.9news.com/article/news/na...

Fact check: No, airplane contrails are not being used to combat climate change

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/f...

Airplane Contrails May Be Creating Accidental Geoengineering

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/scienc...

JET BIOFUEL ENLISTED FOR CONTRAIL CONTROL

https://weathermodificationhistory.co...

Excellent call on Geoengineering Aviation Climate Change Concerns at the FAA

https://youtu.be/kJZXzDqgh1w

Chemtrails vs Contrails, Slavespeak, and How Meteorologists Know Jack about Aviation Pollution

Chemtrails vs Contrails

https://youtu.be/Kgu155PPchc

Quantifying expert consensus against the existence of a secret, large-scale atmospheric spraying program

http://dx.doi.org/10.1088/1748-9326/1...

Mick West & Jim Lee Debate Chemtrails, Geoengineering, & Semantics

https://climateviewer.com/2019/06/25/...

COMMERCIAL AVIATION CREATING ICE HAZE AND “ACCIDENTAL GEOENGINEERING”

https://weathermodificationhistory.co...

TEST TECHNOLOGY SYMPOSIUM 1997: WEATHER MODIFICATION

https://weathermodificationhistory.co...

#CirrusCloudsMatter: The Shady Truth About Chemtrails

https://climateviewer.com/cirruscloud...

• #CirrusCloudsMatter

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfN7m5OaSZKTkvf4EetVzpRdlGc9eUYur

Carbon Black Dust - The Chemtrail Secret for Weather Warfare, Geoengineering, and Ozone Destruction

https://climateviewer.com/2018/10/07/...

🎤 RECENT PODCAST INTERVIEWS

February 13, 2023

"The Quickening: UFOs, Earthquakes, and Ohio" ft Jim Lee 2/13/23

https://rumble.com/v29e93s-the-quicke...

November 30, 2022

The Missing Link (Jesse Hal) Interview 357 with Jim Lee

https://rumble.com/v1y62aq-interview-...

https://www.facebook.com/tmissinglink...

October 16, 2022

Real News Australia - General Knowledge Podcast

https://realnewsaustralia.com/2022/10...

https://www.podbean.com/media/share/p...

September 21, 2022

Shaun Attwood Unleashed Podcast - Climate Engineering: Jim Lee with Andrew Gold

 • Climate Engineeri...

https://odysee.com/@ShaunAttwood:a/climate-engineering-jim-lee:7


Shared from and subscribe to:

ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


Keywords
newschemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewcurrent affairsgeo-engineeringtornadoesfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexradsweather forecasts

