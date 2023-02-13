Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PART 2 Recorded LIVE Freedom Fighter Radio - Sunday Feb 12 2023
8 views
channel image
Freedom Fighter Radio
Published 21 hours ago |

WATCH the entire episode here: https://www.facebook.com/FreedomFighterCanada/videos/921976575493884 We talked about the deceptive lying of the Alberta Premiere Danielle Smith, pretending she is against Digital ID, but she just want to get re-elected at the Alberta Provincial Elections in May and will totally conform to the internationalist Digital ID agenda once she is settled in comfortably elected to secured position for 4 years! Please Subscribe to ur other Streaming Platforms to make sure our Free Speech will never be muted! Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/FreedomFighterRadio Brighteon - https://bit.ly/3E1OOwC Odysee - https://bit.ly/3HWcJid BrandNewTube - https://bit.ly/3K7ooO5 Twitter: https://twitter.com/JSalvador73 Truth Social - https://bit.ly/3E1OCNU Friendevu - https://bit.ly/3jPY14r Gab - https://bit.ly/40P8SMA Parler - https://bit.ly/40SK71W DOWNLOAD APP or Listen Online here: https://zeno.fm/radio/ojtv-radio/ We are also still able to broadcast on tyrannical platforms until they totally deplatform us at: Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk0cBD1egMdvw_PVQHgXzww FaceBook#1: Christian Podcast https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076115070703 Facebook#2 : The People's Radio https://www.facebook.com/OJTVRadio2 Facebook#3: Freedom Fighter Radio Earthwide Broadcast https://www.facebook.com/FreedomFighterCanada/

Keywords
freedomonpoliplandemicdr mcculloughdr malonecanpolifreedom convoyabpoli

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket