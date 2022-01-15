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THEY ARE CAUSING HEART ATTACKS AND DEATH WITH TRAMETHAMENE IN THE INFANT DOSES - THIS WILL CAUSE HEART ATTACKS NOT PREVENT THEM! MUST BE STOPPED NOW!
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320 views • January 15, 2022
THE DOCTORS ARE NOW ALL COMPLICIT IN CRIMES TO HUMANITY THEY ARE CLEARLY KILLING CHILDREN - ALL WILL BE BROUGHT BEFORE THE COURT AND PEOPLES COURT FOR GENOCIDE AND CRIMES TO HUMANITY - NUREMBERG RULES APPLY AND THEY HAVE BROKE ALL OF THEM!
The Police will be arrested as complicit - if they don't Shut down “vaccine centres” - https://www.brighteon.com/a9453f2c-93ac-4c60-994d-559fd25b0257
Pfizer forced governments to accept terrorist clauses - https://www.brighteon.com/0c354f25-7747-40fc-9ffb-35953fd1f6fb
THE BBC FINALLY ADMIT THE VACCINE KILLED ITS EMPLOYEE - https://www.brighteon.com/0ed696db-4b96-4ee5-9fe3-339ea131f588
PETER DASZAK TELLS YOU HOW HE MADE THE DEADLY GOF CYMERIC BIO-WEAPON SPIKED VIRUSES THAT HAVE KILLED MILLIONS MAIMED AND INJURED MILLIONS MORE AND THAT ALL OF THEM ARE ZERO EFFECTIVE! ALL PAID FOR BY FAUCI AND NIAID - US TAX DOLLARS! - SO WHY WOULD YOU MANDATE FOR THIS UNLESS YOU WERE A EUGENICIST GENOCIDAL COLD BLOODED KILLER? - DR FRANKENSTEIN - ECO HEALTH?https://www.brighteon.com/0f278668-684d-43e5-9973-912dce48147e
The Police will be arrested as complicit - if they don't Shut down “vaccine centres” - https://www.brighteon.com/a9453f2c-93ac-4c60-994d-559fd25b0257
Pfizer forced governments to accept terrorist clauses - https://www.brighteon.com/0c354f25-7747-40fc-9ffb-35953fd1f6fb
THE BBC FINALLY ADMIT THE VACCINE KILLED ITS EMPLOYEE - https://www.brighteon.com/0ed696db-4b96-4ee5-9fe3-339ea131f588
PETER DASZAK TELLS YOU HOW HE MADE THE DEADLY GOF CYMERIC BIO-WEAPON SPIKED VIRUSES THAT HAVE KILLED MILLIONS MAIMED AND INJURED MILLIONS MORE AND THAT ALL OF THEM ARE ZERO EFFECTIVE! ALL PAID FOR BY FAUCI AND NIAID - US TAX DOLLARS! - SO WHY WOULD YOU MANDATE FOR THIS UNLESS YOU WERE A EUGENICIST GENOCIDAL COLD BLOODED KILLER? - DR FRANKENSTEIN - ECO HEALTH?https://www.brighteon.com/0f278668-684d-43e5-9973-912dce48147e
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