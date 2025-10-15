Softball Diplomacy Live and On-Air: The Collusive Interviews of KFAB’s Rosie and Gary

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 50,000-watt KFAB station, a key Nebraska voice, faces scrutiny for its hosts’ lenient interviews with leaders, suggesting collusion. Corporate influences and superficial discourse raise questions about its role. Stakeholders seek accountability, prompting a reevaluation of media practices to better serve diverse community needs.
View the full article, box score and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald and Substack https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/softball-diplomacy-live-and-on-air
#KFAB #GaryandRosie #SoftballQustions #NebraskaMedia #PoliticalCollusion