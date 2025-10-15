The 50,000-watt KFAB station, a key Nebraska voice, faces scrutiny for its hosts’ lenient interviews with leaders, suggesting collusion. Corporate influences and superficial discourse raise questions about its role. Stakeholders seek accountability, prompting a reevaluation of media practices to better serve diverse community needs.

