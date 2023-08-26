Vivek Part of the World Economic Forum (WEF) ?? -- Let's ask him DIRECTLY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is a lot of weapons grade misinformation out there meant to influence you and cast doubt on the legitimacy of candidates.This is definitely true in the case of Vivek Ramaswamy as rumors are intentionally circulating that he is part of Klaus Schwab's world economic forum (WEF) which is meant to distance you from the candidate.
Hear the Vivek answer the question directly and let's examine where else you might be influenced unconsciously.
#vivekramaswamy #vivek #wef #influence #uspolitics
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more