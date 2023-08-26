Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vivek Part of the World Economic Forum (WEF) ?? -- Let's ask him DIRECTLY
channel image
Recharge Freedom
312 Subscribers
271 views
Published Yesterday

There is a lot of weapons grade misinformation out there meant to influence you and cast doubt on the legitimacy of candidates.This is definitely true in the case of Vivek Ramaswamy as rumors are intentionally circulating that he is part of Klaus Schwab's world economic forum (WEF) which is meant to distance you from the candidate.

Hear the Vivek answer the question directly and let's examine where else you might be influenced unconsciously.


#vivekramaswamy #vivek #wef #influence #uspolitics


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.

send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
brainwashinginfluencemisinformationmedia liesworld economic forumweflarry finkblack rockpatrick bet davidklaus schwabinfluence peddlingvivekvivek 2024vievk ramaswamysewing doubtopposing esg

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket