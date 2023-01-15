Teenage PRO ATHLETE KILLED by VAXX poison injections

"Chatri talks ONE: Empower, 2021 plans, Alvarez/Johnson futures | SCMP MMA"

[0:11:28] Fighters must be vaccinated in Singapore

youtube DOT com/watch?v=-q7U3zz0Sqc

"ONE CHAMPIONSHIP: FISTS OF FURY | FULL EVENT"

(SINGAPORE)

Atomweight Mixed Martial Arts

Victoria Lee vs. Sunisa Srisen

Feb 26, 2021

onefc DOT com/videos/one-championship-fists-of-fury-full-event/

Victoria Lee, one of the most promising young prospects in all of mixed martial arts, has died at age 18.

Lee, who was the younger sister of ONE Championship's Angela Lee and Christian Lee, died Dec. 26, according to a social media post made by Angela. Victoria was born in Hawai'i but also represented Singapore, her father's country of origin, in competition. No cause of death was given.

"She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then," Angela wrote on Instagram. "We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same."

Lee (3-0) followed in her older siblings' footsteps by signing with ONE Championship, a prominent Asian MMA promotion, in 2021. Her sister Angela, 26, is ONE Championship's atomweight champion, while her brother, Christian, 24, is the promotion's middleweight and welterweight champion.

Lee went 3-0 in 2021 with ONE Championship, with three finishes. She did not compete in 2022. Before turning pro, Lee was an IMMAF (International Mixed Martial Arts Federation) champion as an amateur.

