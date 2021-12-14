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End Game: They Want to be Gods, Psychopaths Want to Make Themselves Immortal
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1752 views • December 14, 2021
A few weeks ago we had Sheila Zilinsky on this program and talked a bit about the topic of transhumanism: That’s the ideology, very popular in Silicon Valley, that wants to use radical technologies to transform the very idea of what it means to be human. In the Book of Genesis, God says “let us make man in our image.” Transhumanists think they can use technology to reverse that and turn men into Gods.
Sheila Zilinsky joins us to discuss.
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Sheila Zilinsky joins us to discuss.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
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