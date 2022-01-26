How the Antichrist Causes All to Take the Mark 01/26/2022

Today we see how the new 5G system, and new technology going right along with it, will be interfaced with the cloud and our human brains. This technology will be so small that it would go beyond our blood-brain barrier. It will be able to "view ALL innermost thoughts and the eyes of the target become a live camera for the trackers". Today's video is a must share!!!01:05 - Revelation 1302:42 - Human Brain / Cloud Interface08:38 - Total Surveillance - Mind / Body Control14:34 - Nanobots in our bodies to create “Global Superbrain”20:48 - How do we get Nanobots into people?21:13 - DNA of the Mark of the Beast23:22 - The Mark of the BeastVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112#Antichrist #Mark of the Beast