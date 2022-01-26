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How the Antichrist Causes All to Take the Mark 01/26/2022
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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134 views • January 26, 2022
Today we see how the new 5G system, and new technology going right along with it, will be interfaced with the cloud and our human brains. This technology will be so small that it would go beyond our blood-brain barrier. It will be able to "view ALL innermost thoughts and the eyes of the target become a live camera for the trackers". Today's video is a must share!!!

01:05 - Revelation 13
02:42 - Human Brain / Cloud Interface
08:38 - Total Surveillance - Mind / Body Control
14:34 - Nanobots in our bodies to create “Global Superbrain”
20:48 - How do we get Nanobots into people?
21:13 - DNA of the Mark of the Beast
23:22 - The Mark of the Beast

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#Antichrist #Mark of the Beast
Keywords
5gmark of the beastrobotsantichristmicrochipsprophecy clubnanorobotsstan johnson
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