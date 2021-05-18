Space Force Commander Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier Speaks Out After Being 'Relieved of Duty'

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DOD videos claimed white people are ‘inherently evil’
claimed Monday night that the Pentagon sent servicemembers a video that claimed that America and white people were “evil.”
Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier told Fox News’ “Hannity” that the videos “were sent out to every base [and] service member” and “we were asked to watch [them] in preparation for our extremism down days and discussions on race.”
Those videos, Lohmeier added, “taught that the country was evil, that it was founded in 1619 and not 1776, and that whites are inherently evil.”
Lohmeier did not specify when the videos were sent out beyond saying it had happened “in the past ten months, when I was in command of a unit.”
However, in early February, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a military-wide stand down in an effort to tackle domestic extremism in the ranks following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.