Google’s Project Nimbus Is The Future Of Evil

When utilized in dreadful ways, AI can be frightening. Google’s new project Nimbus is the future of evil.

Google frequently acts foolishly. The same applies to all large organizations. However, it takes extra work to accomplish something truly awful. On the spectrum, this is where Google’s Project Nimbus fits in.

Project Nimbus is a collaboration between Google, Amazon, and the Israeli government that uses cutting-edge machine learning algorithms to offer futuristic surveillance capabilities. Whether you like it or not, that project is going to be a part of state security in the future, and it will not be any worse than many other ones. Many of us use comparable technology inside and outside of our houses.

Source: https://greatgameindia.com/google-project-nimbus/





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