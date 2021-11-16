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RFK Jr. Completely DISMANTLES the “Covid Misinformation” Narrative –
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90 views • November 16, 2021
RFK Jr. Completely DISMANTLES the “Covid Misinformation” Narrative – “It’s a Euphemism For Any Statement That Departs From Official Government Policy” – “They Are Engineering Destruction of Democracy Worldwide”
Earlier this week, Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke out against authoritarian covid measures at a protest in Switzerland. He spoke alongside a panel of local leaders and called for citizens to resist mandates as thousands gathered outside the building, standing together for their freedom.
Switzerland is set to hold a public vote at the end of this month to decide whether the government’s newly proposed Covid laws can go into effect. If they are enacted, then Switzerland would adopt many of the restrictions that have been imposed throughout the EU, even though the country has navigated through the pandemic very successfully with limited mandates to this point.
https://fauxwoke.com/rfk-jr-completely-dismantles-the-covid-misinformation-narrative-its-a-euphemism-for-any-statement-that-departs-from-official-government-policy/
Earlier this week, Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke out against authoritarian covid measures at a protest in Switzerland. He spoke alongside a panel of local leaders and called for citizens to resist mandates as thousands gathered outside the building, standing together for their freedom.
Switzerland is set to hold a public vote at the end of this month to decide whether the government’s newly proposed Covid laws can go into effect. If they are enacted, then Switzerland would adopt many of the restrictions that have been imposed throughout the EU, even though the country has navigated through the pandemic very successfully with limited mandates to this point.
https://fauxwoke.com/rfk-jr-completely-dismantles-the-covid-misinformation-narrative-its-a-euphemism-for-any-statement-that-departs-from-official-government-policy/
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