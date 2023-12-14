Create New Account
The rise of the false prophet!
PRB Ministry
2Thess lesson #24; A study in Revelation chapter 13 points out two beasts and the beast systems they dominate. There will be rise of the Unholy Trinity in the 7 years of Tribulation. The abomination of desolation and the mark of the beast are promoted by the false prophet in conjunction with the antichrist's leadership. 

godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

