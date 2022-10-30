Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"SATAN AS AN ANGEL OF LIGHT" - PESTILENCES & THE COMING OF ALIENS
381 views
channel image
The Master's Voice Blog
Published 22 days ago |

#ALIEN #DEATH #AMERICA

(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


Today's word: The devil disguises himself as an angel of light, and the agents of that 'angel' human and demonic will be active in the years ahead. Old-world diseases will return- fevers, agues, plagues, Black Death, smallpox and new bioengineered sicknesses doctors have never seen before. Aliens will unveil themselves to great fanfare and a covenant between humanity and them will usher in the Great Deception and a strong attack on mankind. It is wise to shun the "lights" of the devil, hear the word of the Lord.


READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/02/17/satan-as-an-angel-of-light-december-8-2021/


PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected] If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ----- [email protected] Please do not use Cashapp. Thank you.


Follow this channel- click subscribe.


SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:


YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw


YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg


RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice


BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice

OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog


Keywords
americadeathalienssatanaliendemonshumanspestilencesblack deaththe great deceptioncovenantsmallpoxplaguesthe devildisguisefeverssatan as an angel of lightthe coming of aliensagents of the devilold-world diseasesaguesnew bioengineered sicknessesaliens will unveil themselvesgreat fanfarecovenant between humanity and aliens

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket