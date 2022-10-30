"SATAN AS AN ANGEL OF LIGHT" - PESTILENCES & THE COMING OF ALIENS

#ALIEN #DEATH #AMERICA
Today's word: The devil disguises himself as an angel of light, and the agents of that 'angel' human and demonic will be active in the years ahead. Old-world diseases will return- fevers, agues, plagues, Black Death, smallpox and new bioengineered sicknesses doctors have never seen before. Aliens will unveil themselves to great fanfare and a covenant between humanity and them will usher in the Great Deception and a strong attack on mankind. It is wise to shun the "lights" of the devil, hear the word of the Lord.
READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/02/17/satan-as-an-angel-of-light-december-8-2021/
