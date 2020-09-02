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Transhumanist Religion: The Invasion of the AI Body Snatchers
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987 views • September 02, 2020
The 21st Century Transhumanism movement is not a new concept, but a 20th Century agenda designed to ultimately replace humanity as the pinnacle of the Natural Order - in order to give rise to a new Alien Species...
What is Transhumanism:
https://gensix.com/what-is-transhumanism/
Archived: https://archive.vn/wip/kV0Wv
Transhumanism - An Attempt to Use Technology to Turn Men Into Gods:
https://www.infowars.com/transhumanism-an-attempt-to-use-technology-to-turn-men-into-gods/
Archived: https://archive.is/wip/PMEpk
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What is Transhumanism:
https://gensix.com/what-is-transhumanism/
Archived: https://archive.vn/wip/kV0Wv
Transhumanism - An Attempt to Use Technology to Turn Men Into Gods:
https://www.infowars.com/transhumanism-an-attempt-to-use-technology-to-turn-men-into-gods/
Archived: https://archive.is/wip/PMEpk
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SOCIAL MEDIA:
▶️ Youtube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCVPtrjt2P_jB1Cu7SgTwzEA
▶️ Brighteon: www.brighteon.com/channels/libertyordeathshow
▶️ Apple Podcast: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/libe…1778?at=1l3vwYf
▶️ Google Podcast: podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly…2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==
▶️ Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/1OER0bthwfUzuCmqIn11kM
▶️ Spreaker: www.spreaker.com/show/liberty-or-death-show
▶️ Twitter: twitter.com/1776show
▶️ Instagram: instagram.com/libertyordeathshow
SUPPORT THIS SHOW:
🔴 PAYPAL: paypal.me/libertyordeathshow
🔴 VENMO: venmo.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 PATREON: www.patreon.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 ANCHOR.FM: anchor.fm/liberty-or-death-show/support
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