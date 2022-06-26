HURRICANE FIRE..? STRANGELAND/CLEVELAND

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Mainstream media says this but it sounds like a crock to me.
Bunker fuel ship tracks and chemtrails .. increased metals and combustability in the air.
So called bush fires burn like furnaces these years so is this a chemical dumping and ignition experiment to see how they can freak some out in a built up area and they tell the herd it's burning mulch.
High Winds Fuel Mulch Fire Near Popular Cleveland Night Spot
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/high-winds-fuel-mulch-fire-201114440.html
See the spectacular metal filled artificial chem cloud system over Nebraska in the last few days and tell me they aren't dumping the chemicals straight on the ground.
👉 Watch this video and note the 33.00 mark to a real chemical dumping.
Biosecurity Zone -- Fish Rain
https://www.brighteon.com/0b94305b-999b-4999-b1f6-500b348d0f11
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