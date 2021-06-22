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⚠️ COVID Spike Protein Study (Dr. Jane Ruby)
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362 views • June 22, 2021
Dr. Jane Ruby walks us through the now famous Spike Protein study from the Salk Institute. I don't see how anyone would take the COVID-19 vaccines after understanding the implications of this study. The fact that we haven't stopped these experimental products yet is insane.
THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS’ SPIKE PROTEIN PLAYS ADDITIONAL KEY ROLE IN ILLNESS
https://www.salk.edu/news-release/the-novel-coronavirus-spike-protein-plays-additional-key-role-in-illness/
SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Impairs Endothelial Function via Downregulation of ACE 2
https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCRESAHA.121.318902
Bombshell Salk Institute science paper reveals the covid spike protein is what’s causing deadly blood clots… and it’s in all the covid vaccines (by design)
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-07-salk-institute-reveals-the-covid-spike-protein-causing-deadly-blood-clots.html
THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS’ SPIKE PROTEIN PLAYS ADDITIONAL KEY ROLE IN ILLNESS
https://www.salk.edu/news-release/the-novel-coronavirus-spike-protein-plays-additional-key-role-in-illness/
SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Impairs Endothelial Function via Downregulation of ACE 2
https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCRESAHA.121.318902
Bombshell Salk Institute science paper reveals the covid spike protein is what’s causing deadly blood clots… and it’s in all the covid vaccines (by design)
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-07-salk-institute-reveals-the-covid-spike-protein-causing-deadly-blood-clots.html
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