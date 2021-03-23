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pioneer style of storing root crops for months
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416 views • March 23, 2021
root vegetables fresh and crisp for 6 months , I used dampened peat moss in stainless bins and am still eating last summers crop of hard crisp beets ,parsnips, turnips and rutabaga. But I put too much water in the peat for the carrots and they only lasted 3 months then dissolved // lesson learned = the water sinks to the bottom so don't put anything in the bottom 8 to 10 inches . the carrots higher up were fine
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