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07/11/2022 Spotlight on China: The Ukrainian court on July 5 officially outlawed the Ukraine Communist Party and seized all of its assets, including the party’s facilities and state funds. Li Yuanhua, a former professor at China’s capital Normal University, commented that the Communist Party itself has no property, because its property belongs to the people. The confiscation is to return the people’s property that the Communist Party of the Soviet Union left to Ukraine and its people