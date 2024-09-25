Secret societies: the Freemasons as the masters of darkness (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Dani Paso.





Free Masonry is not of God but of satan. It is linked to the occult.





The Babylonian Roman Catholic Church, which is the whore of Babylon which sits on the Vatican beast in Revelation 17, claims to have barred or rejected Free Masonry but evidence suggests that the current Jesuit pope, Pope Francis, is a friend of Freemasonry as shown in: https://onepeterfive.com/freemasons-love-pope-francis/





Again, Freemasonry is not of God. It’s a secret society that is linked to Egyptian occultism, the Jewish Kabbalah and to the Jesuit order of which the current pope of the Roman Catholic, pope Francis, took the Jesuit oath.





There are Free Masons in the Vatican and in the US government. Oddly enough, the Vatican is the beast that rises out of the sea while the US is the beast that rises out of the earth in Revelation 13.





Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington