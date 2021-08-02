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Israel Time Machine Tour yesterday today forever
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20 views • August 02, 2021
All aboard the Israel Time Machine. Destination: The City of David, Jerusalem, and Mount Zion, yesterday, today and forever. Actually, all three locations are the same place. Your tour guide and prophetic teacher, Caz Taylor explores the history of God’s most highly favored site in the Holy Land. Ha Satan’s desire is to rule from the “Mountain on the sides of the North.” Unlock the secrets of this most contended property in the world, using this remarkable time machine.
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