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TASA - June 28, 2021 - 7) How to invest in a Business or Buy a House using Your Vendor Card - Justice Anna
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11 views • July 10, 2021
As American State National or State Citizen you won't be dealing with Debt, Loans, or Mortgage. Your Public trust vendor card can be used to invest in small business or buy a house, regardless what the procedure is being used to sell the house, your vendor card will pay it all or monthly. Remember to record your business in the Land Recording System. Always denominate any check you receive regardless where it came from as lawful money before cashing it. For Example, at the back of check endorse it as follows: By YOUR_FULL_NAME denominated as Lawful Money.
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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