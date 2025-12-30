The Life Force of the Kingdom Part 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The perspective of perseverance and not giving up UNTIL is foreign to the lifestyle of todays "Christians." We live in a fast paced world and the words, PATIENCE and LONGSUFFERING are not a part of our culture, and yet this is what Jesus emphasized as necessary to get answers to our prayers. In this video we explore this idea of faith that does not give up regardless. Do you have it? Let's find out!