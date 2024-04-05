Create New Account
TRUMP RICO Defendant Harrison Floyd Challenges Legitimacy of Fani Willis Case
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson | Harrison Floyd · Trump co-defendant Harrison Floyd (@hw_floyd) finally can speak publicly once again and boy does he have a lot to say about the latest in Fani Willis' RICO case against him!


https://x.com/hw_floyd/status/1775328403362566188?s=20

