Frank Sinatra: ♪ It's Up to You... New York, New York ♪

Mailbag Show 2.20.2024
W.H.O.: "DISEAST 'X' IS COMING!"
1-https://modernity.news/2024/02/19/who-director-who-predicted-covid-says-disease-x-is-coming/
2-https://www.independentsentinel.com/who-director-is-back-warning-about-disease-x/
U.N. HOLDS WORLD HOSTAGE, DEMANDS PASSAGE OF PANDEMIC TREATY
https://www.infowars.com/posts/sunday-live-un-holds-world-hostage-demands-passage-of-pandemic-treaty-or-disease-x-will-kill-us-all/
RFK JR.: "COVID ETHNICALLY TARGETED TO SPARE JEWS"
https://nypost.com/2023/07/15/rfk-jr-says-covid-was-ethnically-targeted-to-spare-jews/
NO LIVES WERE SAVED BY THE COVID 19 SHOTS
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/no-lives-were-saved-covid-19-vaccine-injections/
ALBANY LYING ABOUT WORLD CHILDRENS' HEALTH BILL
https://www.votervoice.net/AUTISMACTION/Campaigns/111164/Respond
NEW YORK STATE ASSEMBLY BILL A6761
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2023/A6761
BILL GATES REVEALS PLAN CHANGE RE VACCINES
https://www.newsweek.com/bill-gates-reveals-plan-change-vaccines-1862028
EVIDENCE SHOWS BIOLOGICAL ID SYSTEM ALREADY DESTROYED
https://www.infowars.com/posts/evidence-shows-biological-id-system-has-already-been-deployed/
BIDEN ADMIN'S HALT ON LNG EXPORTS
https://www.texaspolicy.com/press/tppfs-mark-p-mills-denounces-biden-administrations-halt-on-lng-exports
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Email: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.