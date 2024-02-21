Frank Sinatra: ♪ It's Up to You... New York, New York ♪

Create New Account
The Appearance
Published Yesterday

Mailbag Show 2.20.2024


W.H.O.: "DISEAST 'X' IS COMING!"

1-https://modernity.news/2024/02/19/who-director-who-predicted-covid-says-disease-x-is-coming/

2-https://www.independentsentinel.com/who-director-is-back-warning-about-disease-x/


U.N. HOLDS WORLD HOSTAGE, DEMANDS PASSAGE OF PANDEMIC TREATY

https://www.infowars.com/posts/sunday-live-un-holds-world-hostage-demands-passage-of-pandemic-treaty-or-disease-x-will-kill-us-all/


RFK JR.: "COVID ETHNICALLY TARGETED TO SPARE JEWS"

https://nypost.com/2023/07/15/rfk-jr-says-covid-was-ethnically-targeted-to-spare-jews/


NO LIVES WERE SAVED BY THE COVID 19 SHOTS

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/no-lives-were-saved-covid-19-vaccine-injections/


ALBANY LYING ABOUT WORLD CHILDRENS' HEALTH BILL

https://www.votervoice.net/AUTISMACTION/Campaigns/111164/Respond


NEW YORK STATE ASSEMBLY BILL A6761

https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2023/A6761


BILL GATES REVEALS PLAN CHANGE RE VACCINES

https://www.newsweek.com/bill-gates-reveals-plan-change-vaccines-1862028


EVIDENCE SHOWS BIOLOGICAL ID SYSTEM ALREADY DESTROYED

https://www.infowars.com/posts/evidence-shows-biological-id-system-has-already-been-deployed/


BIDEN ADMIN'S HALT ON LNG EXPORTS

https://www.texaspolicy.com/press/tppfs-mark-p-mills-denounces-biden-administrations-halt-on-lng-exports


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
newsdreamsshowchristianityprayerprophecyisraeleventsnew yorkrequestscommentarycommentsquestionscurrentvisionsanswersshut downtestimoniesaugusto perezkhazariansno deliveriesnew pandemicmailbagpandemic treaty

