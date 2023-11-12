Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Close To A Million March On Armistice Day In One Of Largest Protests In UK In Support Of Palestine
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3299 Subscribers
46 views
Published Yesterday

11 Nov 2023

A British military veteran told TRT World that calling for an armistice, a ceasefire on Armistice Day is 'absolutely appropriate', despite the UK government's objections.

Organisers say close to a million people marched on central London demanding a ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza, making it the largest pro-Palestine protest in UK history so far.

Keywords
ukpalestinegazamarchsupportarmistice daylargest protests

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket