NEURAL LACE- HIVE MIND GRAPHENE INTERFACE!
FritzFreud
Published 2 months ago

Covid is a hoax designed to scare you into taking the Jabs. Inside those Jabs is a Technology developed by Elon Musk DARPA Harvard Wyss Foundation (Chelsea owner Hansjörg Wyss & Klaus Schwab ). This technology consists of Magnetically activated self assembling Graphene Oxide / Dioxide Nanoparticles that form a kind of net around your brain. They record your Brainwaves similar to an EEG. They can also program your Brain. Neural Lace is the name. It is part of the most dangerous weapon against humanity consisting of:

NEURAL LACE NEURAL LINK STARLINK OPEN AI BOSTON DYNAMICS

They are designed to connect the Human to the AI controlled Network that is Starlink.

It is a Human to Machine Quantum AI interface.


eugenicselon muskneural lacestarlinkneural link

