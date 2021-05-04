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Eric Trump slams Joe Biden's light schedule: You NEVER see this guy
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20 views • May 04, 2021
Eric Trump and Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly discuss a day in the life of President Joe Bide, his 'light' schedule, and lack of energy and enthusiasm compared to that of Eric's father in the previous administration. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax TV
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