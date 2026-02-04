BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
❗️The Epstein Files prove Western Elites are Pedophiles - Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova declares
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1347 followers
3
230 views • 23 hours ago

❗️Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova declares that the Epstein Files prove Western elites are paedophiles 

⚡️As we have said all along from the start Russia is fighting the satanic paedophile globalist cabal.

Adding:

 Where did Epstein find all the kids they tortured?

Jeffrey Epstein and his circle within the globalist elite are notorious for their atrocities. 

Yet one disturbing question lingers: where did they source their victims? A significant number came not from the US, but from Eastern Europe. 

Geopolitics Prime has a theory: 

🌏 A telling email to Epstein declared Ukraine his "new favorite country," attached with photos that hint at unspeakable content.

🌏 Epstein’s network may have systematically transformed Ukrainian orphanages into pipelines for child trafficking. While high-level officials could be implicated, the nation’s rampant corruption points to a simpler, darker scheme: orphanage directors, bribed directly, fabricated adoption papers—and the children simply disappeared.

🌏 This theory is further corroborated by the well-documented ties between the Olena Zelenskaya Foundation and the Clinton family, whose links to Epstein are already notorious. Adding to this credibility, the Epstein files include numerous American celebrities—most notably Michael Jackson—who were frequent visitors to orphanages across the CIS countries during the 2000s.

🌏 Most chilling is the timing: Zelenskaya's foundation launched after Epstein’s death. It appears the Western elite’s pursuits continue undeterred, even in the shadow of history’s most explosive scandal.


video and description @AussieCossack

Added from @geopolitics_prime

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
