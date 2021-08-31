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State Terrorism: Biden Administration Persecutes Afghan Christians
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160 views • August 31, 2021
Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles excoriates the Zionist controlled Biden Administration, as hundreds, and likely thousands, of American citizens are left behind in Afghanistan. A compelling video of house-to-house executions in Kabul begs the question of whether lists of Christians are meeting a deathly fate at the hands of American powered Taliban terrorists. Rick delivers a special message on The Parable of the Wedding Supper.
In the final segment, Lauren Witzke speaks with Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb, who is standing up for members of his force against mask and vaccine mandates.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart, Lauren Witzke. Airdate (8/30/21)
In the final segment, Lauren Witzke speaks with Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb, who is standing up for members of his force against mask and vaccine mandates.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart, Lauren Witzke. Airdate (8/30/21)
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