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Former Biden Transition Team Member Receives $530 Million Dollar No Bid Contract BANNED
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40 views • April 15, 2021
A caller gives us another groundbreaking piece of news regarding another round of funding to secretly continue the migrant crisis going strong.
Full Show: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60787a6737494025d4bd7840
Full Show: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60787a6737494025d4bd7840
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