Return to the Nephilim/Fallen ones Underground Facility

In this dream Jesus takes me once again back to a hidden underground facility that is located somewhere under Europe where he reveals more to me of Satan's plans for our world. But Praise Jesus it is our God who is in control of it ALL!!!

Isaiah 55:6 Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:

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