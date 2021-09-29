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MEL K WELCOMES PATRIOT & BRAVE TRUTH BOMBING HERO DR. BRYAN ARDIS
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743 views • September 29, 2021
A MUST HEAR TO PREPARE YOU AND/OR YOUR FAMILY FOR A HOSPITAL STAY!!! Mel welcomes the incredible Dr. Bryan Ardis to dig into the facts about Covid, Fauchi, NIH and much more. His mind blowing research into Dr. Fauci’s twisted NIH deadly protocol proves the crimes we know and explains what is really killing thousands of so called Covid patients. His facts and research into the NIH and Corrupt CDC’s own web sites to prove we are witnessing intentional Crimes Against Humanity. We the people are awake, see the disclosure and demand Nuremberg level justice! God Wins!
Find Dr. Ardis here:
https://www.thedrardisshow.com/
Find Dr. Ardis here:
https://www.thedrardisshow.com/
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