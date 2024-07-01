JESUS REMINDS ME RAPTURE IS SOON

Jesus reminds me that the Rapture is so very soon. The message I was given was to Hold on Tight, just a little while longer and we the faithful, we will go home.

Click this link to support this ministry via Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TonyLambWatchman

As this world crumbles down around our ankles, we must remember THAT God is in control and as God is perfect HIS last day's plan is perfect as well. We must remain faithful and trust God.





THANK YOU & GOD BLESS YOU for your prayers, love & support of this Last Days ministry & for us: We mail out free books, KJV Bibles & CDs all FREE of charge to all who ask, we even mailed a KJV Bible to Saudi Arabia. (THANKS TO YOU). Because of your love & support of this Last Days ministry and with the help & direction of the Holy Spirit, we have mailed out over 11,000 WARNING letters & CDs titled THE WARNING all from our kitchen table to churches, pastors & Christian radio stations across America: . (https://www.bitchute.com/video/x5BHey9YyEUd/





If you need a packet of Bibles & books to place in hospital or doctor's office waiting rooms near you, Please email me your request, plus your name & address to: watchmensreport(at)gmail.com

If you need more, I will mail them right out to you. With the passage of HR 6090 we need to get as many KJV Bibles into the hands of the people as possible before they totally ban the KJV Bible.





I now have the KJV Bible on DVD which will play on any computer with a DVD drive. This has audio with text. This is FREE for the asking, be sure to include your name and full address (and that you are requesting a KJV Bible on DVD).





Always remember that you are a precious child of the most high living God who loves you and who treasures you above all the gold of the earth and above all the stars of heaven.





And we love you and treasure you as well.





We mail out King James Bibles and my book: IN THE TWINKLING OF AN EYE and the CD titled THE WARNING, to anyone who asks for free.

....................................................

ONLY If the Holy Spirit puts it in your heart to help support this ministry, click the link below or write to: Tony Lamb, P.O. Box 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834





Click this link to support this ministry via Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TonyLambWatchman





For other giving options to this ministry see here: https://www.tonylamb.org/index104.html





ALL DONATIONS, GIFTS & TITHES GO 'ONLY' TO SUPPORT THIS MINISTRY (GOD'S MINISTRY)





Here is my website at: https://www.TonyLamb.org





Please see here how to get your FREE AMD badge or a FREE car window decal.

..................................................................

To order your copy of my new book: 'THE TRIBULATION click here:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BZ6KG44X/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=





To order your copy of: 'IN THE TWINKLING OF AN EYE' click here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1695677153





To order a copy of: 'GOD SHOWED ME THE FUTURE' click here:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/1717773664





* Here is the link where it shows you how easy it is to build your own water filter: https://tonylamb.org/waterfilter.pdf





WE DID NOT LEAVE OUR CHURCH - OUR CHURCH LEFT US.

We refuse to attend an apostate church that lies and reads and teaches a false gospel from books that are not the word of God, and are NOT Holy. (which is found ONLY in the KJV Bible or the 1611 KJV Bible) BUT are in fact written by men & women (who are in sin) and are not inspired by God.





This is why we use ONLY the KJV Bible, Please Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8sqoBX86nv0





See my videos on youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/c/TonyLambWatchman





Or see my videos at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tonylamb

Or on Rumble at: https://rumble.com/user/TonyLambWatchman





Here is the home website: https://www.TonyLamb.org

Thank you for your love, support and your prayers for this Last Days Mission for God.

You are 'NOT a Partner' in this ministry, 'YOU ARE FAMILY'!





* Hear the: 'THE WARNING' free here at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/x5BHey9YyEUd/





Please email me AT: watchmensreport(at)gmail(dot)com or write to: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834

To request prayer, a free Bible or a free book:





Now is NOT the time to follow a preacher, teacher, prophet, a church or even a religion (NOT EVEN ME) But to follow the only one true living God, the God of Israel, the God of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob and Moses, THAT GOD and His word in your KJV Bible.

THE ONLY WAY TO SURVIVE WHAT IS TO COME - IS TO NOT BE HERE - AS IN BEING RAPTURED.

God Bless you, Watchman Tony Lamb