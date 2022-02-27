Taiwan’s National Army Releases Video Showing Determination to Defend

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02/25/2022 The Russian invasion of Ukraine has brought attention to the situation in the Taiwan Strait; Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense pointed out today that the national army continues to monitor the military dynamics around the Taiwan Strait, strengthening joint intelligence surveillance, maintaining a high degree of vigilance, and actively strengthening combat readiness in response to various possible contingencies, while releasing the video “Guarding the Land, Defending the Home”, presenting the three military units at their posts 24 hours a day, showing a strong determination to defend the country.