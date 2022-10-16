10/16/2022 -- ALERT -- Chester Illinois + STARFort Kaskaskia location IS NOW SUDDENLY on CNN?!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WTH is going on?! Seriously.
A few weeks ago I started talking about Chester Illinois, Fort Kaskaskia, and the 15 square mile wide starfort I found there....
Now, suddenly, the main stream media has stories out on CHESTER ILLINOIS and a place nearby called 'tower rock'.... a different location right next to the 15 sq. mile fort!!!!!!!
Pointing the average joes to a different location, and trying to bury the news/talk of Fort Kaskaskia Chester Illinois going on online!
For real this just happend... here is the story on CNN as of last night October 15..... two outlets carrying a story... https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/15/weathe...
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos