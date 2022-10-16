10/16/2022 -- ALERT -- Chester Illinois + STARFort Kaskaskia location IS NOW SUDDENLY on CNN?!

WTH is going on?! Seriously.

A few weeks ago I started talking about Chester Illinois, Fort Kaskaskia, and the 15 square mile wide starfort I found there....

Now, suddenly, the main stream media has stories out on CHESTER ILLINOIS and a place nearby called 'tower rock'.... a different location right next to the 15 sq. mile fort!!!!!!!

Pointing the average joes to a different location, and trying to bury the news/talk of Fort Kaskaskia Chester Illinois going on online!

For real this just happend... here is the story on CNN as of last night October 15..... two outlets carrying a story... https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/15/weathe...





Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc





Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos



